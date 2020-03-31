Registration for ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ to begin from today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the registration of the volunteers for the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ today, said the Ministry of Youth Affairs.

The ministry said the registration portal will be launched tonight on the orders of the prime minister and will remain open till April 10.

The ministry also revealed that young senators will also get themselves registered in the portal. It added that the force will be above political lines when it will come into shape.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی "کرونا ریلیف ٹائیگر فورس" کا حصہ بننے کے خواہش مند افراد متوجہ ہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/KkpQ6iMFSE — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) March 30, 2020

The ministry also announced that the force will become operational under a complete lockdown or emergency. It added that the youth will be trained to supply rations to the families in need.

“The young people will prove that PM was right to trust them,” said the ministry. It added that the youth will join the frontline in the fight against coronavirus along with nurses, paramedical staff and doctors.

2) the responsibilities of Corona Relief Tiger Force include delivering food & essential commodities, awareness campaigns, identification of poor people, quarantine management etc. pic.twitter.com/Dkba7qUKNW — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 30, 2020

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the launch of the youth force labelled “corona relief tigers” which will lead the fight against the coronavirus in Pakistan.

“Recruitment for corona relief tigers will formally begin on March 31. We are calling upon all volunteers,” said the premier during a special briefing to the media.

Noting that the virus has spread dramatically across the globe, with the United States emerging as the new epicentre, the premier said: “No one can say today what the situation will be two weeks down the line.”

“That’s why we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario (in Pakistan) in case the number of cases spikes,” he said.

“So I am announcing today, we are developing a special youth force. Preparations for this are in full swing. We will have a membership drive with the citizen’s portal,” said PM Imran.

He reminded everyone that “we have the world’s second-largest youth population” which is a great source of strength for the nation.

“The corona relief tigers will be sent all over Pakistan. We will map out where there is a spike in cases and these tigers will be sent to those areas to deliver essential supplies.”

