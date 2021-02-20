Registration for COVID vaccination for citizens of over 60 years begins: Asad

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said registration for COVID vaccination for all citizens aged 60 years and older had been opened.

Advertisement

“Registration for 65 and older was already active,” he said in a tweet.

Registration for covid vaccination for all citizens 60 years and older has been opened up today. Registration for 65 and older was already active. Inshallah vaccination for these citizens will start in 1st week march. I urge all citizens of this age group to register. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 20, 2021

He informed that vaccination for the citizens would start in the 1st week March.

Asad urged all citizens of this age group to register for the vaccination.

APP

Advertisement

Read full story