Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil injured after falling due to low blood pressure

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has sustained injuries after he fell due to low blood pressure at his residence.

In a Twitter post, the scholar said that he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to his supporters for their prayers.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله

دو روز قبل بلڈ پریشر کم ھونے کے سبب گرنے سے چوٹ آئی تھی،آپ سب بہن بھائیوں کی دعا سے ٹھیک ھوں،صحت کاملہ کیلئے آپ تمام سے دعاوں کی درخواست ھے۔#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) June 2, 2020

He requested his followers to continue prayers for his complete recovery and good health.

Two days earlier, another religious preacher Imran Basher had appealed to people to pray for the recovery of Maulana Jamil.

بلڈپریشر لو ہونے کی وجہ سے مولانا گرے تھے چہرے پر ہلکی سی چوٹ آئی تھی مگر زیادہ خون بہنے کی وجہ سے طبعیت زیادہ خراب ہوگئی تھی،

امت کی ماؤں بہنوں نوجوانوں بزرگوں بچوں سب کی دعائیں اللہ تعالیٰ نے قبول کیں

ابھی اطلاع آئی ہے کہ الحمدللہ مولانا کی طبعیت پہلے سے بہت بہتر ہے

فللہ الحمد! — Maulana Imran Bashir (@imranbashir789) June 1, 2020

He wrote that the scholar got a minor injury but he bled profusely due to which his condition deteriorated.

Bashir said he spoke to the scholar on the phone as well, adding that due to people’s prayers Maulana Jamil is now better.

