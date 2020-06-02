Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil injured after falling due to low blood pressure

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has sustained injuries after he fell due to low blood pressure at his residence.

Advertisement

In a Twitter post, the scholar said that he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to his supporters for their prayers.

He requested his followers to continue prayers for his complete recovery and good health.

Two days earlier, another religious preacher Imran Basher had appealed to people to pray for the recovery of Maulana Jamil.

He wrote that the scholar got a minor injury but he bled profusely due to which his condition deteriorated.

Bashir said he spoke to the scholar on the phone as well, adding that due to people’s prayers Maulana Jamil is now better.

Advertisement

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay