Sandstorm, dusty wind overtakes Karachi

KARACHI: Severe sandstorm and dusty wind on Wednesday overtook Karachi which created difficulty in breathing for its residents.

Western wind system unusually appeared in June as it mostly comes in cold weather, Meteorology Dept said, adding that the system already have caused dust storm in Gulf countries.

After series of heatwaves, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and dust storms across the country from Thursday, May 27, till Tuesday, June 2.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the department said there will be rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir, whereas showers are expected in some places of Sindh and East Balochistan.

“With intermittent rainfall, thunderstorm and blowing winds, other parts of the country to witness the downpours include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi , Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab and Mandi Bahauddin,” said the press release.

“In addition, parts of Punjab including Lahore, Gujarat, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur will also witness rainfall with dusty winds in the coming days,” it said.

According to the statement, it will also rain at Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Jacobabad and Larkana, whereas, parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shahbad Benazirabad will experience rain on Monday.

‘NDMA issues directives to remain alert’

In this regard, National Disaster Managment (NDMA) has issued directives to all all provincial departments including National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and other agencies to remain alert.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the department has instructed to ensure staff presence during any mishap. Moreover, directives are issued to send reports twice a day in case of any emergency.

