Saudi FM arrives in Pakistan on day long visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on his maiden visit.

He arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office, where he was received by the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Both foreign ministers, during a meeting, discussed the regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

The Saudi foreign minister is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders during his one-day trip.

This is the first visit by the current Saudi foreign minister since he assumed office in October.

