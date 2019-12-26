Saudi FM calls on PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting along with other senior officials.

Earlier, the Saudi minister held a meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office where the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, according to Radio Pakistan, FM Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep brotherly relations and the two countries are committed to further expand their relations in diverse fields.

Qureshi also thanked his Saudi counterpart and the Saudi leadership for backing Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue. Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their bilateral consultations on important regional matters, including Kashmir issue.

