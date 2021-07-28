Saudi FM lauds Pakistan’s role for promoting peace, stability in region

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Matters of bilateral interest, evolving security situation of the region including Afghanistan Peace Process and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed during the meeting.

Assuring Pakistan of unflinching support, the foreign minister appreciated sincere efforts and role Pakistan played for promoting peace and stability in the region.

General Bajwa said that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust as both nations will continue to play their part for peace and stability.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for Kindom’s support to Pakistan and its armed forces.

