SC helds full-court reference to bid farewell to CJP Khosa

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, who is set to retire today at midnight, bid farewell in a full-court reference organised for him at the Supreme Court on Friday, ending a career in the superior judiciary spanning almost two decades.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath tomorrow as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan.

The reference was attended by all Supreme Court judges, with the exception of Justice Qazi Faez Isa who is on holiday, vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, president of the Supreme Court Bar and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan among others.

Speaking on behalf of the attorney general at the reference, Deputy Attorney General Amir Rehman said [Khosa] has been labelled a “poetic judge” because of his observations and judgments.

“As a judge he decided 55,000 criminal cases as well as 10,000 criminal cases. In addition, he also made his stance clear on submitting false testimonies and evidence to courts,” he said.

The deputy attorney general also criticised the special court’s verdict in the high treason case against former dictator Pervez Musharraf . “The special court did not follow Khosa’s principles in deciding cases. Their conduct runs contrary to the conduct of the court’s top judges,” he said.

The 26th CJP of Pakistan

Sworn in as the 26th chief justice of Pakistan on January 18, 2019, following the retirement of Justice Saqib Nisar, Khosa presided over proceedings in his last case as the chief justice of Pakistan earlier this morning. “Today I am hearing my final case,” he remarked in court. “I wish everyone the best.”

Justice Khosa will perhaps be best remembered for adding lyrical flair in his observations and judgments — such as those made in landmark Panama papers verdict that de-seated Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister in 2017.

