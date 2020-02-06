SC orders immediate removal of DG SBCA, other high-level officials

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the immediate removal of Director-General Sindh Building Control Authority Zafar Ahsan among other high-level staff members of the authority.

The court ordered Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to look personally into all the issues, asking him ‘to appoint any honest officer’.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that no one has the right to deprive the citizens of their rights.

In today’s hearing, the apex court expelled Director SBCA Mushtaq Soomro from the courtroom.

The apex court earlier heard a case related to the restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) system and the encroachments on the railways land in the city.

In the hearing earlier today, the CJP directed commissioner Karachi to bulldoze all buildings built on Railways land. He added that they should be demolished within a week and the court will issue an order in this regard.

