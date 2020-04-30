SC to hear COVID-19 suo moto case on May 4

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the coronavirus suo moto case on May 4 (Monday).

The five-member bench of the apex court, under Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear the case in which the attorney general, advocate generals, and chief secretaries have been issued notices.

In the previous hearings on issues related to the pandemic and the government’s response, the CJP had expressed severe indignation with the officials over measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

The top judge had remarked that the government failed to take adequate measures, saying that both the centre and the provincial governments lack transparency in their performances.

Earlier, the top court had asked the government to remove Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, raising concerns over his performance during the coronavirus crisis.

As of Thursday, Pakistan has recorded more than 1,600 cases of the virus and more than 350 deaths have been reported in the country.

