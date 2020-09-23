Selected PM brought a bad name to Pakistan in the eyes of China and the USA: Shehbaz

The ‘selected’ PM has failed to solve the problems of Pakistan, said PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

“You made so many promises to the nation but everyone can see how much progress we have made,” he remarked. The way things have been running needs to be changed. Otherwise, no one will be able to save Pakistan.

This is the height of injustice. The FIA and IB are active now and innocent people are being ‘harassed’ by the agencies, Shehbaz claimed.

He accused the premier of spreading lies and went on to talk about the four allegations levelled against him by Imran Khan and his government.

The PM said that Javed, a friend of mine, is my frontman and I took Rs27 billion from his as a bribe. I even wrote Imran Khan a letter on this and received no reply.

He then claimed that Nawaz gave me Rs10 billion in the Panama Papers case. Two years have passed and no progress has been made in the case.

It was said that I took a bribe from a Chinese company for the construction of the Multan Metro Bus Project.

Lastly, let’s not forget the Daily Mail article. The British government itself said that there was no truth to it.

The PM who lies to his nation about such things how can he be considered ‘ameen’ and ‘sadiq’? he asked. Article 62 (i)(f) is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous

Imran Khan has brought a bad name to Pakistan in the eyes of China and the USA, the PML-N leader added.

