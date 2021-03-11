Senate to elect new chairman, deputy chairman on Friday

The Senate will elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Upper House of the Parliament in Islamabad tomorrow [Friday].

According to the Senate Secretariat, the session will meet in the morning for oath-taking of the newly elected senators after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman will be submitted.

Later, the session would resume in the evening the same day to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House.

