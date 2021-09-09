SENIOR OFFICERS PROMOTIONS IN PAKISTAN NAVY

​Three Rear Admirals of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.

Vice Admiral Imran Ahmad was commissioned in Marine Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. During his distinguished service career, Admiral has held diversified Command & Staff appointment. Some important are being Marine Engineering Officer of T-21 Frigate, Cdr Training (ME) to Flag Officer Sea Training and Fleet Marine Engineering Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet.

He also has vast field experience of PN repair/maintenance set ups. This includes Cdr (ME) at Fleet Maintenance Group, General Manager Ship Repair and Construction and Managing Director PN Dockyard, Karachi. Vice Admiral Imran Ahmed served at Naval Headquarters as Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Maintenance) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Materiel). He was Head of PN Mission at USA for transfer of PNS ALAMGIR (Ex USS Mclnerney) from US to Pakistan. The Flag Officer also served as Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College and Director General Maritime Technology Complex (R&D Organization). Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. In recognition of his illustrious career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

​Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. During his illustrious career, the Flag Officer has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR, PNS SHAHJAHAN, PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS MUJAHID & PNS LARKANA, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander of 18 & 25 Destroyer Squadrons of PN Fleet.

His Staff appointments include, Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Deputy President National Defence University at Islamabad, Principal Secretary to Chief of Staff Officer, Director Maritime Affairs and Environmental Control, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force-151 HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director General C4I, Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters. Presently, the Vice Admiral Ashraf is serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He carried out his initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth (UK) and won the coveted Sword of Honour. The Admiral distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointment was Commanding Officer of PNS KHAIBAR, a Type-21 destroyer.

His Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer & Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Staff Officer Operations at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Captain Training at PNS BAHADUR, Directing Staff at NDU, Director Naval Developmental Plans, Director Naval Operations, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. As Flag Officer, the Admiral has also performed duties as Additional Secretary-III at Ministry of Defence. Presently, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahemd Bilgrami is serving as Commander Karachi. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Command & General Staff College Philippines and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious service career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

