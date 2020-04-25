Senior Peshawar doctor loses fight against coronavirus

PESHAWAR: A senior doctor working at Peshawar’s Hayatabad Medical Complex passed away on Saturday due to health complications arising out of the coronavirus.

According to hospital Director Dr Shahzad Faisal, Professor Dr Mohammad Javed had contracted the coronavirus a week earlier.

Dr Javed, who was also an ENT specialist, was kept on a ventilator when his condition deteriorated, however, he could not survive.

‘Dr Javed is our real hero’

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the passing of the senior doctor and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

“Dr Javed is our real hero,” he said, adding that the services rendered by the deceased doctor will always be remembered.

Lady doctors infected in another Peshawar hospital

Two female doctors in Peshawar’s Lady Reading hospital were infected with the coronavirus, according to the hospital spokesperson.

The hospital said that the two doctors tested positive and were shifted to a quarantine facility.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded more than 1,700 cases of the coronavirus so far, with 89 deaths — the highest number of deaths across Pakistan.

On April 23, a document revealed that 30 health workers, including doctors, were infected with the coronavirus in KP.

Of the medical staff who have contracted the COVID-19 virus, 14 were doctors, five paramedics, and 11 other health professionals.

Doctors and medical staff have repeatedly urged the government to enforce stricter lockdown measures and to provide them with the appropriate safety gear in the fight against the coronavirus.

