Separate development packages being devised for every city in Punjab: Buzdar

A delegation of Members Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore and discussed issues of their constituencies.

During meeting, the Chief Minister issued instructions to departments concerned to early solve the problems being faced by the people.

Speaking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said a separate development package is being devised for every city including Rawalpindi.

He said Rawalpindi Ring Road project will ease the movement of the locals and equal development work will be done in every constituency of the city.

