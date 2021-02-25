Shafqat announces to resume 5-day week classes from March 1

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that all educational institutions across the country will resume regular (5-day) classes from Monday March 1, ending almost a year of online classes.

In a Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood confirmed that all previous restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes, were only till Feb 28.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It is further clarified all educational institutions will continue to observe normal corona SOPs such as physical distancing, mask wearing and ensuring hand washing facilities <a href=”https://t.co/O0gdDzTgU3″>https://t.co/O0gdDzTgU3</a></p>— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Shafqat_Mahmood/status/1364847224207802370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

He said that this decision is applied to all educational institutions situated in cities where restrictions pertaining to pandemic were imposed.

