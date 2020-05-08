Shehbaz Sharif summoned by NAB in Cholistan Development Authority case

After money laundering, the National Accountability Beareu (NAB) on Friday has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in another case pertaining to the Cholistan Development Authority.

According to NAB spokesperson, Shehbaz along with other political leaders is allegedly involved in illegally allotting the land of the Punjab Development Authority to people he favoured.

In this regard, NAB Multan has sent a questionnaire to Shehbaz and has directed to submit the reply by May 18.

Earlier this week, the national watchdog had summoned the PML-N president again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering.

The former Punjab chief minister appeared before the accountability watchdog to respond to questions related to the investigation.

According to NAB officials, the PML-N president was questioned for two hours.

NAB alleged that the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers in the investigation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects NAB statement

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had dismissed the NAB statement claiming that Shehbaz failed to give adequate responses in the investigation.

She had said that Shehbaz had given all the verbal and written responses to the probe body, adding that he was not asked anything related to money laundering.

“Shehbaz Sharif appeared before NAB despite fake allegations from the NAB-Niazi nexus and the threat posed by the coronavirus,” she said.

Aurangzeb had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should present himself before NAB in the helicopter case and food crisis probe.

