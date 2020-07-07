Shehbaz Sharif’s bail extended till July 16 by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday extended the bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif till July 16.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by the PML-N president seeking exemption from appearing before the court and bail extension.

During today’s hearing, Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez told the court that the PML-N leader had tested negative for the virus.

“Shehbaz Sharif is 69 years old and his antibodies test is necessary,” said Tarar, the other counsel for the PML-N president. He added that people after recovering from the virus witnessed pain for five more days, adding that his client has also complained of it.

However, Justice Sardar Naeem remarked that in the last hearing they had stated that the court was ready to give exemption to the PML-N president in the case. “We gave him exemption from appearance today as well,” said the court.

Meanwhile, Tarar requested the court to extend the bail granted to Shehbaz for three more weeks as the lawyers wanted their client to appear before the court himself. He also told the court that they still needed to take instructions from their client.

The court upon hearing this adjourned the hearing and gave time to the lawyers to consult their client and take instructions from him.

Earlier, today it was reported that Shehbaz may not appear in the court as he had submitted a petition seeking exemption from appearing before the court in-person.

The lawyers of the former Punjab chief minister had stated that the PML-N president cannot appear before the court due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The court should give exemption from appearance and extend the interim bail [of Shehbaz Sharif],” it stated.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders have slammed the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying that Shehbaz should not be asked to appear before the courts in-person.

The party’s Deputy Secretary Information Tarar had stated that Sharif is a cancer survivor and his health does not permit him to appear before NAB and the courts amid the current situation of coronavirus.

Even at the time of Shehbaz testing positive, Tarar alleged that Shehbaz Sharif’s life was put in danger by summoning him before the anti-graft body under such circumstances.

He said that NAB was informed several times that the PML-N president was a cancer patient and his immunity was weaker than normal people. It was also requested to record his statement through video link.

