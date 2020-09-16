Shehbaz Sharif’s bail extended till Sep 21 by LHC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till September 21 in money laundering case.

Advertisement

During the proceedings conducted by two-member bench, the PML-N leader appeared before the court and requested to extend his bail.

On the occasion, the local administration has also ensured stringent security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

During last hearing the petition on July 23, court extended Shehbaz’s bail till August 17 but due to summer vacations of the court hearing was not held after July.

Earlier on June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry. The anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz stated.

Advertisement

Read full story