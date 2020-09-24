Shehbaz Sharif’s interim bail extended by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif till Monday (September 28) in money laundering case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the bail plea of the opposition leader.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, appeared before the court under strict security, whereas a large number of PML-N workers also reached the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Shehbaz’s counsel said that why the NAB wants to arrest his client when it has filed money laundering case against him?

He added that the investigation officer of the NAB said to his client during interrogation that there is no need for further investigation in the case.”My client can give this statement on oath too.”

Later, the LHC extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till Monday.

On Aug 17, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

NAB prepares money laundering reference against Shehbaz: sources

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has prepared another reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, exposing the procedures adopted by the Sharif family to launder money from Pakistan.

According to sources, the reference against Shehbaz Sharif is one of the longest prepared by NAB authorities and comprised of 58 volumes spanning over 500,000 pages.

The volumes carried details regarding Salman Shehbaz and money-laundering network, they said.

The sources further claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had Benami assets worth around Rs 7 billion. “His assets included benami companies, shares and cash amount in bank accounts,” they said.

