Sibi terrorist attack: Five FC soldiers martyred

Five soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Sangan area of District Sibi.

According to ISPR, the terrorists had targeted Frontier Corps patrolling party.

During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in men and material.

A search operation is in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five FC personnel in a terrorist attack.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the Governor said that sacrifices of law enforcement personnel would never be wasted for lasting peace and security in the country.

