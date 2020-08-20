Sindh cabinet gave approval to creation of new district in Karachi

The Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved to carve a new district in Keamari area by bifurcating Karachi’s District West, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson.

The new district will comprise Site, Baldia, Harbour and Maripur sub-divisions, the spokesperson said.

He said population-wise city’s west district is the largest one in Sindh. It has a population of 3,914,757.

Currently, Karachi Division comprises six districts namely, South, East, West, Malir, Korangi and Central. In 2013, the PPP government created the Korangi District to make the port city “manageable”.

During the meeting today, CM Murad suggested to name the south district as ‘District Karachi’ and added that other districts be named after the famous areas of the city.

He said that a few ministers have suggested dividing Khairpur into two districts as well.

The CM spokesperson said that the provincial cabinet also approved the Trust Act. The cabinet also discussed the measures against money laundering in the law.

MQM-P, PTI oppose move

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said that his party will challenge the decision of a new district in the court.

“Lahore, Multan and other big cities are based on one district,” he said, adding that the PPP is trying to bring its “fake mandate” in Karachi.

He accused the ruling PPP of continuing the enmity towards the metropolis.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said that his party has also rejected the Sindh’s government’s move.

“New avenues of making money are being introduced,” he claimed, adding that they “doubt the intentions” of the PPP.

