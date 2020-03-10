Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s brother-in-law says coronavirus diagnosis news are false

ISLAMABAD: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s brother-in-law has issued a video statement clarifying that he is completely fine and news regarding him being diagnosed with coronavirus may have been a mistake.

Advertisement

He added that he is currently in Islamabad attending a meeting.

It had earlier been reported by local media that Asif Haider Shah had contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Earlier today, reports emerged that CM Murad’s close relative had travelled to Iran and came back to Pakistan two days ago.

He was admitted to an isolation ward of a private hospital, reports added.

It must be noted that he was initially among the nine persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh on Monday night.

At least nine new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Karachi on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 13 in Sindh and 18 in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said five of the eight people who tested positive for the disease had flown back from Syria via Doha while the rest had returned from London via Dubai.

The meeting chaired by Health Minister of Sindh Azra Pechuho has also decided to issue an advisory for ban on gathering at public places and immediately setting up coronavirus information desks at all hospitals across the province.

The health officials meeting which was attended by representatives of the health ministry, district health officers (DHOs) and representatives of major hospitals in the province, also decided to issue an advisory today for 14 days local quarantine.

Sindh’s Health department on Tuesday banned the entry of general public in the offices of the department, situated at Sindh Secretariat building, as preventive measure to deal with the novel coronavirus.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, general public has been barred from entering the Sindh Health Department offices, located at the Sindh Secretariat building.

Only staff of the department will be allowed to enter the offices.

The Sindh government on Tuesday once again ruled out moving Pakistan Super League season five (PSL 5) games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus.

The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that PSL 5 matches scheduled in Karachi will continue as planned. He said that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.

“There is no change in the schedule of PSL 5 Karachi matches. The situation is under control,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Read full story