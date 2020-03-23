Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh’s Minister for Education and Labour Saeed on Tuesday announced that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ghani, in a video message on Twitter, shared that he had gotten his test done a day earlier which turned out to be positive.

گذشتہ روز میں نے کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ کروایا جسکی رپورٹ مثبت آئی ہے تاحال جو Symptoms اس وائرس کے بتائے جاتے ہیں ان میں سے مجھے کچھ محسوس نہیں ہورہا اور میں خود کو بالکل صحتمند محسوس کررہا ہوں اور اپنی ذمہ داریاں گھر پر isolation میں رہ کر ادا کررہا ہوں۔ شہری بھی گھروں پر رہیں pic.twitter.com/2vzS7qt0SY — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 23, 2020

However, the minister clarified that he has not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and feels healthy.

He added that he has isolated himself since testing positive.

“If anyone feels the sypmtoms then get their test done and go into isolation,” Ghani advised the people who had met him.

The minister in the message also urged citizens to take the government’s decision regarding the lockdown seriously and follow it. He urged everyone to stay home so the pandemic that has spread throughout Pakistan can be stopped.

Ghani’s announcement comes at a time six people have died due to the virus and the number of confirmed cases stands at 824.

