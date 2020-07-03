Sindh govt announces to make Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai, Baldia Town JIT reports public

KARACHI: The Sindh government, while announcing to make the three JIT reports public, has said that Uzair Baloch’s JIT report does not mention Asif Zardari or Faryal Talpur.

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said in a press conference that the Sindh government is going to make public the three JIT reports. They will be uploaded on the Home Department’s website on Monday.

He said that the propaganda that Federal government, especially Minister Ali Zaidi, has been doing on the topic of Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia Town JIT reports is completely baseless and mere political point scoring. Ali Zaidi should resign for lying on the floor of the House, we are only publishing JIT reports to set the record straight, not ruffle any feathers, he added.

He said that the federal ministers comment on anything and everything except their respective departments. He also challenged Zaidi to point out where Asif Zardari has been implicated in the JIT reports saying that all speeches made against him are only for political gains.

The Sindh government spokesman said that the qualifications of PIA pilots and engineers are now under question, for which PIA is being ridiculed all over the world. He alleged that PIA’s reputation was being destroyed under a well thought out plan.

According to the report, Uzair Baloch confessed to killing 198 people. Uzair was involved in the killing of people during gang wars and ethnic conflicts. He also used his influence to deploy seven SHOs in the city.

The JIT report transpired that Uzair got Iqbal Bhatti appointed as TPO Lyari and in 2019, got Muhammad Raees appointed as Administrator Lyari.

The JIT report also revealed the purchase of various weapons between 2008 and 2013, as well as his implication in the target killing of several people.

Earlier, the Sindh government formed a joint investigation team for the Lyari gang war ringleader Uzair Baloch.

