Sindh govt extends Eidul Adha holidays till Monday Aug 3

The Sindh government on Friday announced it is extending public holidays for Eid ul Adha by a day, till Monday.

The federal government had announced a three-day holiday from Friday, July 31, to Sunday, August 2.

According to a notification by the services department, across Sindh, Monday, August 3, will also be observed as a holiday.

It comes after Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should declare the third day of Eid ul Adha a holiday as it is traditionally a three-day celebration.

