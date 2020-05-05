‘Sindh govt has until 15th of Ramadan,’ says trader association president on business SOPs

All City Tajir Ittehad (ACTI) chairman Sharjeel Goplani has given an ultimatum to the Sindh govt to issue detailed standard operating procedures under which businesses can reopen by the 15th of Ramadan, after which shops will reopen regardless.

“The 15th of Ramadan is our last deadline after which we will reopen shops,” said Goplani during a press conference alongside PTI leaders in Karachi.

“We have brought our request to the prime minister with the hope of finding justice,” he added.

He said that the business community had already “given e-commerce a go”.

“Our families are going hungry. You can arrest us if you want,” said Goplani.

Meanwhile, Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman of the PTI noted that Karachi is a city which fuels the entire country’s economy.

“The prime minister has issued directives to ease the hardships faced by traders but the Sindh government is on a different trajectory,” said Zaman.

He said that the prime minister has expressed his intent on visiting Karachi next week.

The PTI MPA said that the Sindh government had spoken about issuing SOPs for businesses but nothing has been done to this effect yet.

He said that if the traders open their shops, the PTI government will lend its support to them.

