Sindh government has initiated to establish Hepatitis screening vaccination camps across the province.

Advertisement

This was stated by the Incharge “Chief Minister Hepatitis free Sindh Programme” additional Director Ali Akber Dahri in Nawabshah.

He said that the programme has been launched on the special instructions of Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho for which Hepatitis Screening vaccination camps are being established and focal persons have also been deputed at all the districts.

Advertisement

Read full story