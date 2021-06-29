Sindh govt launches financial support programme for maternal health

Sindh government has launched a financial support programme for mother and child in Tharparker and Ummerkot districts.

The registration for this purpose is being commenced at the selected basic health units.

Under the programme, pregnant mothers will be registered in government health centres where free treatment facilities will be provided to them according to WHO standards.

Pregnant women will also be provided stipend to ensure that they may cover the expenses of traveling to the nearest health care center.

