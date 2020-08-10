Sindh govt lifts lockdown, coronavirus restrictions across province

KARACHI: Sindh government has lifted lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the province, media reported on Monday.

As per details, the business activities in the province will be allowed to operate six days a week. According to new timings, shops and markets will open from 6am to 8pm While they will be allowed to operate till 9pm on Saturdays.

Besides, the government announced to open all public places, parks, cinemas, shopping malls, transport, sports activities and all sorts of businesses from today. Meanwhile, schools and marriage halls will reopen from September 15.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that the educational institutions will reopen across the country from September 15.

He said that the government will review the situation on September 7 before taking final decision on reopening educational institutions on September 15.

He maintained that restaurants, hotels and tourist spots will also open from August 8 and 10 respectively. He said that the government has also decided to allow marriage halls to open from September 15.

He highlighted that from August 10, public parks, business centres, beauty parlours, theatres and cinemas will also start functioning following proper guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The minister stated that the government has also eased ban on pillion riding while markets will be allowed to open on timings prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He pointed out that restrictions will remain on physical sports games. He said non-contact sports were also being allowed to resume but without audiences, although tournaments and matches will be permitted.

Umar said that the government has also decided to allow all sorts of public transport to operate across the country.

