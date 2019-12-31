Sindh govt negates vacations extension rumors

The Government of Sindh’s education department on Tuesday denied media reports regarding an extension in winter vacations in the province.

Ahsan Ali Mangi, the secretary of School Education and Literacy Department, said that there was no change in the previously announced schedule, and reaffirmed that winter vacations in conclude on December 31.

On December 19, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 to December 31, 2019.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutes will reopen on January 1, 2020 (Friday). All schools, colleges, public or private, under the Education Department will reopen on January 1.

Earlier, some media organisations had reported that the vacations had been extended in Sindh till Jan 7 due to the ongoing wave of cold.

