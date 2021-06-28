Sindh govt notifies to reopen shrines from today as cases of Covid-19 going down

Sindh government has notified to reopen the shrines from today under strict Standard Operating Procedures as cases of Covid-19 going down in the province.

Sindh Auqaf Department has notified reopening of the shrines in the province that were closed down owing to an upsurge in coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the pandemic.

The notification advised the devotees to follow the SOPs such as to perform ablution from their homes before arriving at the shrines, wearing masks and keeping social distance along with the use of hand sanitizers.

The entry of children and elderly citizens has been banned in shrines with a clarification that there would be no free-meals (Langar) distribution in premises of shrines in the province.

It may be remembered that the provincial government has also decided to reopen indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province from today.

