Sindh govt will take strict action against malls, parks, restaurants violating closure orders: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday has said that strict action will be taken if necessary to ensure that all restaurants, shopping malls and public parks in the province will remain closed for the next 15 days. He clarified that the orders were not applicable on grocery stores, corner shops, and pharmacies.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the advisor told that fifty percent pilgrims coming from the Taftan border were tested positive for the virus. The victims are being kept in the isolation ward for medication, he told.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh rose to 181 on Wednesday after nine more cases were reported in the province, taking the nation-wide toll to 254.

“143 tests of the 290 that we conducted came back positive,” Sindh government Wahab said.“All of these had been shifted from Taftan to quarantine in Sukkur.”

“147 of these are negative, while two have been discharged after making a full recovery” he added.

