Sindh minister Ghani recovers from coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Monday said that his report for the coronavirus had come back negative after he isolated himself following a positive diagnosis for the virus earlier this month.

الحمدللّٰہ آج میرے کورونا وائرس کے ہونے والے ٹیسٹ کی رپورٹ نیگیٹو آئی ہے۔ میں آپ تمام خیر خواہوں کا شکرگذار ہوں جنہوں نے گذشتہ دس روز میں میرے لئے دعائیں کیں اور میری حوصلہ افزائی کی ۔ انشااللہ میری کوشش ہوگی کہ آئندہ بھی اپنی ذمہ داریاں بہتر طور پر انجام دے سکوں۔ pic.twitter.com/kie4nzD7x3 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 30, 2020

