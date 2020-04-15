Sindh, Punjab extend coronavirus lockdown but notify opening of select industries, businesses

KARACHI/LAHORE: Authorities in Sindh and Punjab on Tuesday issued notifications regarding the extension of a coronavirus lockdown but identified industries and businesses that would be permitted to resume operations.

The National Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet, that met yesterday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, had decided to ease the virus lockdown and allow limited economic activity in the country to mitigate the impact of an economic crisis.

Various low-risk industries and sectors, including construction, chemical manufacturing, fertilizers, mining, glass manufacturing, e-commerce, and some others, were given the green light to re-open with safety protocols in place.

Following the announcement of the federal government, the Sindh government’s home department issued a notification detailing the extension of the virus the lockdown in the province till April 30.

Under the new directives, the takeaway service from restaurants would also remain closed in the period, whereas home delivery of the food services would be allowed to continue. All religious congregations and gatherings of people at religious shrines would not be allowed during this period, the notification started.

All public transport would also remain shut in the province during this period. Visits to jail to meet the prisoners would also not be allowed during this period. The citizens would not be allowed to leave their homes from 5pm till 8am except in emergency cases. The pillion riding on motorcycles will not be allowed during this period, the notification said.

The home department said that certain sectors will be allowed to fuction during the lockdown, as per the policy announced by the federal government. But proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been announced for such industries and businesses as they re-open.

The sectors and industries granted exemption from the lockdown include the construction sector, the chemical industry, manufacturing plants, e-commerce, business process outsourcing, call centres, energy-related business (gas, LNG, refineries, and exploration), export-oriented industries, industries with labour within premises, industries with low labour component, including cement, chemicals, fertilizers, paper and packaging, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, dry cleaners, laundry, horticulture, veterinary services, software and programming, glass manufacturing, books and stationery shops, among others.

The notification says that the threat of the spread of COVID-19 has not subsided and that the opening up of different sectors and businesses is subject to strict adherence to the SOPs.

The SOPs issued by the Sindh Home Department relates to general working of the above businesses, social distancing among the employees, workplace cleanliness, regulations related to visitors and customers, transportation of human resource, goods’ transportation and related matters to minimize the risk of the COVID-19 spread.

Punjab eases restriction till April 25

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Punjab, in a notification issued on Tuesday, also relaxed the lockdown restrictions till April 25.

Currently, Punjab accounts for most of the confirmed virus cases in the country with 2,945 confirmed patients.

The notification exempted a number of businesses from the lockdown order. These businesses would be allowed to operate after meeting the guidelines set by the authorities to maintain social distancing.

