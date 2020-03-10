Sindh schools to reopen from March 16, vacation extension not under consideration: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that there is no suggestion under consideration to extend school holidays and schools in Sindh will reopen from March 16.

According to details, in view of the current situation, educational institutions across the province are set to open March 16.

Murtaza Wahab also said we review the situation on a daily basis regarding coronavirus but till yet we have not decided to extent holidays.

Spokesman Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab further said that all the cases of Coronavirus in Sindh have transmitted from abroad and we are monitoring the situation, he added.

It is to be noted the Sindh Health Department proposed to close the educational institutions for another 1 month in a wake of 9 new coronavirus cases and total cases now stands at 13.

However the total number of cases rises in Pakistan to 18.

In an internal department meeting, chaired by Sindh’s Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, it decided that Sindh Health Department would be setting up its own health desk and screening at the Karachi Airport to screen all the patients coming to Karachi while all private and Public hospitals will be setting up a frontline desk for information on coronavirus.

Besides these, Advisory will issued today for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have recently come to Karachi from a country with positive cases.

The press note says Gadap Hospital prepared and set up as an Isolation facility for all confirmed positive cases, while SOPs provided to all private hospitals on how to deal with a positive Corona Virus case.

Dr Zafar Mirza, the de facto health minister, also confirmed the development from his official Twitter handle.

“I can confirm 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Karachi. All these cases contacts of an already confirmed case. Further contacts are being traced and tested. This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

