Sindh government has announced to close the mobile Sims of those in the province who do not get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

Inaugurating a vaccination center at Rafique Shaheed hospital in Karachi on Tuesday, Sindh Minister for information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said mobile Sims of those not getting them vaccinated against Covid will be closed.

He said Pfizer vaccine is inoculated to those only who go travel for abroad

