Sindh to close restaurants, shopping malls for 15 days over coronavirus fright

KARACHI: Government of Sindh on Tuesday announced the closure of shopping malls and restaurants for the next 15 days, the spokesperson for the provincial chief minister said.

The decision comes after the national coronavirus tally soared to 236.

Public parks, as well as Karachi’s Sea View, would also remain closed for the next two weeks, the spokesperson added.

The province’s government offices will be shut down by Thursday, he said, adding that inter-city bus services would also be suspended.

Adviser to provincial chief minister Murtaza Wahab said: “All restaurants, malls, shopping centres will be closed in Sindh from tomorrow.”

“Only takeaways & deliveries will be allowed. Section 144 also to be imposed at beach & parks. It is clarified that shopping stores & chemists will remain open. Citizens are once again urged to cooperate,” he added.

We want to restrict people to their houses, the spokesperson said, as the province remains the worst-affected by the virus.

Grocery stores, vegetable stores, and fish and chicken markets will remain open, he said.

The people will not be allowed to dine-in but they can take-away and order food at home, he added.

Total coronavirus cases in Sindh rise to 172

The total number of coronavirus patients in the province rose to 172 on Tuesday after 17 new cases of the infection were reported in the province, Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister’s adviser on law stated that 134 pilgrims in Sukkar who arrived from Taftan had tested positive for the virus while 140 had tested negative.

CM Sindh announces Rs3bn coronavirus relief fund

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced a Rs3 billion fund for coronavirus affectees, saying that various officials of the Sindh government and PPP MPAs will donate their salaries to it.

The announcement was made by Sindh government representative Senator Murtaza Wahab on Twitter.

“#SindhGovt has established a Corona Virus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs 3 Billion. The CM, Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants & all PPP MPAs will contribute their 1 months salary into the fund,” he tweeted.

Officers of Sindh government’s Grade 21 will donate half of their salaries to the fund while officers of Grade 17-20 will donate 10 % of their salaries. It was also announced that officers of Grade 1-16 will donate 5% of their salaries to the fund.

