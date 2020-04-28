Toggle navigation
Home
Pakistan
Latest News
World
Sports
PSL 2020
Business
Budget 2019
Entertainment
Technology
Special
Lifestyle
Blogs
Opinions
Multimedia
Documentaries
Packages
Headlines
Viral Videos
2019
Shows
Urdu
Smart Lock Down Nahi Mukamal Lock Down…Akhir Kiyu
28 Apr 2020
54 Views
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read full story
Tags:
PTI
,
PPP
,
lockdown
,
PMImranKhan
,
PTIGovernment
,
TariqMahmood
,
coronavirus
,
COVID19
,
ShahMahmoodQureshi
,
StaySafeStayHome
,
SavePoorSaveHumanity
,
Newsonepk PrimeTimeWithTM
More Stories
Smart Lock Down Nahi Mukamal Lock Down…Akhir Kiyu
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh Cabinet approves coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020
Pakistani woman martyred, girl wounded by unprovoked Indian shelling along LoC: ISPR
Shibli Faraz appointed info minister, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa replaces Dr Firdous Awan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: nationwide tally rises to 13,749
Fitra fixed at Rs100 per head for Ramadan 2020, announces Mufti Munib
Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under newly approved SOPs