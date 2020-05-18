Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Mir Ali sub-division of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Official sources said a patrolling party of the security forces was targeted with a bomb near Eidak village in the morning in which one security personnel was martyred, while three others were injured. The deceased and injured soldiers were taken to Mir Ali Hospital.

The security forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation. However, there were no reports about any arrests till filing of this report.

Militants were driven out from the tribal districts in military operations, but still terrorists sometimes attack the security forces from their leftover hideouts. The security forces also conduct intelligence-based operations after receiving credible information about presence of militants to ward off any threat of future attacks.

On April 26, nine terrorists were killed and two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

The security forces conducted an IBO on credible information about presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan. During sanitisation of the area, the fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces. As a result, nine terrorists were killed and one was apprehended, while two soldiers embraced Shahadat and five were injured.

On April 22, a security personnel was martyred and another was injured in a bomb attack on their vehicle by unknown miscreants in Mir Ali sub-division of North Waziristan.

On April 19, the security forces conducted an operation n Speen Wam area of North Waziristan and killed five terrorists associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Gul Bahadur Group.

On April 14, a soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in firing by militants in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, two terrorists were also killed in the exchange of firing. The military media wing said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dattakhel area on information about presence of terrorists.

The clash in Dattakhel happened three days after a clash in Zakirkhel area of North Waziristan in which two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, while seven terrorists were also killed.

