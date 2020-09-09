Some elements involved in hybrid warfare against nation’s vitall interest: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commanders Conference was held with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair at the GHQ on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum was briefed on evolving regional environment & operational developments especially situation along LOC, Pakistan’s positive role & contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

COVID-19, Locust control measures and support to national polio campaign also came under discussion.

The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments/indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country. Increased CFVs along LOC targeting civil population by Indian military and blatant HRVs in IIOJ&K were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability.

The forum extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IIOJ&K and evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics.

The COAS stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu.

Gen Qamar Bajwa reiterated that 5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with government policies.

The army chief also lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in aid of civil power particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

He appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged/extensive operational and IS deployments.

