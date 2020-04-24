SOPs for Ramadan regarding tarweeh, shops finalized by Sindh Govt, says sources

KARACHI: Sindh government has finalized standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Holy month of Ramadan, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, only 3 to 5 people will be allowed to offer Taraweeh namaz in the Holy month in a move to curtail spread of the virus. Taraweeh congregations at marriage halls and others open places in the province would be banned.

Shopping centres and the malls will remain close and strict action would be taken against the violators. Only online business would be allowed. The businesses exempted from the lockdown would be allowed to do their business till 5:00 pm.

The restaurants can deliver the food till 5:00 pm and the superstores failing to implement the SOPs, would be sealed, the sources privy to the development.

Sources said, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken President Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail into confidence over the SOPs.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah had requested the people of the province to offer Taraweeh prayers at homes amid coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases and in fear shown by the doctors and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), we have taken the difficult decision to limit Taraweeh prayers to 3 to 5 people at mosques.

