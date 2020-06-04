Special teams made for implementation of SOPs against coronavirus: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre said on Thursday that special teams have been made for the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures against the coronavirus as countrywide cases shockingly piled up third day in a row.

According to the NCOC, the spread of the virus can only be curbed due to the implementation of the SOPs.

The NCOC said that the teams will operate across all the provinces to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented, imposing a fine upon violation.

The SOPs will be thoroughly implemented in urban areas, markets and on public places, said the centre.

According to an official statement, an NCOC team comprising specialists and management experts will visit various areas of country to assist local administrations in assessment, needs and requirement.

Dr Faisal Sultan, PM’s focal person for COVID-19 will lead the team, added the statement.

Earlier today, the NCOC statistics showed that Pakistan recorded its highest number of positive cases in a day with 4,688 new infections and 82 deaths, continuing the streak for the third consecutive day.

The new positive cases have resulted in Pakistan overtaking China, from where the virus emerged, in the number of positive cases.

The country, in the last 24 hours, also crossed the 20,000 testing sample capacity.

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases takes the nation-wide tally to 85,264 while the death toll has risen to 1,770.

