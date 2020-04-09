Spying Indian quadcopter along LoC shoot down by Pakistan Army: ISPR

An Indian quadcopter on Thursday violated the Pakistani airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003,” it added.

Last year in March, the army had shot down a quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the LoC when it came 150 meters inside Pakistan, according to the ISPR.

The intrusion had come in the aftermath of the heightened tensions between the two countries, following New Delhi’s aggression in Balakot after Pulwama attack.

Tensions between Pakistan and India had flared up after the Narendra Modi government, without any proof, had blamed Islamabad for the Pulwama attack.

Earlier in January 2019, the troops had shot another spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along the LoC.

