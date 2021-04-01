Stable Afghanistan is in best interest of Pakistan: Asad

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says a stable and strong Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan and the region.

He was talking to Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khel who called on him in Islamabad today (Thursday).

During the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and trade were discussed.

The Speaker said Pakistan wants to promote broad-based trade and investment with Afghanistan.

Asad Qaiser said relaxation of visa policy for Afghan students and patients will enable Afghan people to benefit from health and education facilities in Pakistan.

Najibullah Ali Khel said Afghan people value their friendly and fraternal relationship with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s valuable services for peace in Afghanistan are commendable.

