State minister Shehryar Afridi tests positive for the COVID-19

Minister of State for Narcotic Control Shehryar Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He announced the news in a tweet early Saturday.

I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.

I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM @ImranKhanPTI — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) May 29, 2020

He said he has isolated himself at home after testing positive. “I need prayers and blessings,” he wrote on Twitter, asking God to save all his countrymen form the pandemic.

Afridi is the latest in a long line of politicians and government testing positive for COVID-19. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and several sitting MPAs and MNAs have tested positive for the virus.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 63,000-mark and experts warn that cases are going to increase.

