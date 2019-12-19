Suicide blast in Lakki Marwat, no casualties reported

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district Thursday morning, police officials confirmed. There was however no loss to life or property, they added.

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said that there was a rally protesting the death sentence given to former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf for high treason as well as a polio team in the vicinity, adding that it was unclear who or what the bomber wished to target.

He said that investigations to ascertain the motives of the attacker have begun.

On the other hand, Lakki Marwat Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir said the polio team was at a distance of three kilometres from the blast and the incident was not related to the anti-polio campaign currently under way in the district.

He said polio eradication efforts have been momentarily suspended. “However, once security clearance is issued, the anti-polio campaign will resume”.

On Wednesday, two policemen, deployed on a security detail for polio teams, were martyred after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir.

