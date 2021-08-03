Target of one million vaccinations in a day achieved: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the target of one million vaccinations in a day has been achieved.

Advertisement

In his tweets on Tuesday, he said ten lakh and seventy two thousand vaccinations were carried out yesterday.

He commended the performance of all the federating units to achieve this milestone.

The Minister for Planning said Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan with a population of one million or more to get fifty percent of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose.

Advertisement

Read full story