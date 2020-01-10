Thirteen martyred, 21 injured as explosion strikes Quetta mosque

QUETTA: Thirteen people were martyred and 21 were injured after a blast struck a mosque located in the city’s Ghousabad neighbourhood, Friday.

According to police, DSP Amanullah was among the nine who were martyred in the blast that took place in the evening. Rescue teams arrived soon to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the nature of the blast and its impact. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area to initiate an investigation into the incident.

Police said a month ago, DSP Amanullah’s son had been martyred in a firing incident. Amanullah was deployed at the Police Training College located on Saryab Road.

CM, Governor Balochistan condemn blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the blast and expressed grief at the loss of lives. He directed security agencies to take stringent measures across the province to ensure citizens remained safe and secure.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condemned the blast.

Blast kills two in Quetta

Earlier this week on Tuesday, two people were killed and 14 were injured in a blast near McConaghey Road in Quetta.

Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike, which was detonated in the proximity of an FC vehicle. Nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby caught fire in the explosion.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast. He said miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment in the province.

