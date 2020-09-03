Three soldiers martyred, four injured in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers were martyred and four injured after a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in North Waziristan’s Ghariom sector went off, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as follows:



– Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid, age 23 years and resident of Muzaffarabad.

– Naik Muhammad Imran, age 33 years, and resident of Faisalabad.

– Sepoy Usman Akhtar, age 30 years resident of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation, ISPR said.

Advertisement

Read full story